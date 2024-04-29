Walker went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Sunday's 3-2 in over the Mariners.

Walker got things started with a solo blast off Logan Gilbert in the second inning to knot the game up at 1-1. He later doubled in the fourth but was left stranded. The 33-year-old slugger has notched at least a hit in five straight games while homering twice and racking up five RBI over that span. For the year, he's slashing .271/.383/.439 with five homers, 18 RBI, 21 runs and an 18:31 BB:K in 128 plate appearances.