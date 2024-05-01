Walker went 3-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in Tuesday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Dodgers.

Walker bookended the Diamondbacks' scoring with a solo home run in the fourth inning then a two-run, walk-off job in the bottom of the 10th. He closed out the month on a roll, going 10-for-24 (.417) with four homers and nine RBI over the final seven games. The first baseman has a team-high seven home runs and is tied for the team lead with 22 RBI.