Walker went 1-for-4 with a walk, one stolen base and two runs scored in Monday's 6-5 win over the Reds.

The steal was Walker's first of the year, which is a bit of a surprise since he stole 11 bases last season. He was caught stealing on his first two attempts in 2024. The first baseman has struggled in May, going 8-for-38 (.211) over 11 contests this month. He's still slashing a decent .265/.377/.437 with seven home runs, 27 RBI, 29 runs scored and five doubles over 42 contests overall.