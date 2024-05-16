Walker went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Reds.

Walker led off the second inning with his eighth homer of the season and first in 13 games. He entered the contest on a 1-for-16 run and is batting .217 for the month. The recent slump dropped his average to .264, but Walker still leads the team with 28 RBI.