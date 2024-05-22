Walker went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Dodgers.

Walker led off the top of the sixth inning with a solo homer. The blast was Walker's ninth and tied him for the team lead with Ketel Marte. May has not been kind to Walker, who is batting .194 with a .606 OPS through 18 games, but he continues to lead the Diamondbacks with 31 RBI.