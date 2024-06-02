Walker went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in a 10-5 win over the Mets on Saturday.

With the bases loaded and two outs in the third inning, Walker hit a grand slam off Sean Manaea to open the scoring. It was Walker's second night in a row with a homer, and he has now reached base in 10 straight games dating back to May 21. That stretch has included four home runs and eight RBI, and Walker is now up to 12 home runs and 38 RBI on the season.