Walker is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants.
Walker is resting for just the second time of the season, with his first day off coming all the way back on April 21. Pavin Smith will start at first base for the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Grand slam in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Homers in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Goes deep in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Snaps homer drought•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Nabs steal in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Walks off Dodgers•