Walker went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Thursday's 11-1 win over the Angels.

Walker told Steve Gilbert of MLB.com that he was not happy with how he was handling fastballs, so he put in extra work in the batting cage this week. It paid off immediately when Walker belted a three-run homer off a four-seamer in the first inning to give Arizona a 3-0 lead. "I've been missing fastballs [and fouling them] straight back a little bit and it's been bothering me," Walker said. He followed that up a solo shot in the third -- a slider this time. The first baseman has three long balls over the last two games and leads the team with 15 home runs and 46 RBI through 69 contests.