Walker went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 8-3 loss to the Angels.

Walker has gone 10-for-45 (.222) with two homers and eight RBI over 11 contests in June. The first baseman is up to 13 long balls, 42 RBI, 40 runs scored, 12 doubles, two stolen bases and a .255/.340/.458 slash line through 68 games this season. Walker's power is a bit down from the last two years, but that's at least partially due to bad luck -- entering Wednesday, he had a 50.0 percent hard-hit rate and a 15.1 percent barrel rate this season, up from 40.4 percent and 11.4 percent, respectively, in 2023.