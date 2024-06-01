Walker went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 10-9 loss to the Mets.

Walker hit the second of a back-to-back home runs in the ninth inning -- he followed Joc Pederson's three-run blast -- but they weren't enough to erase Arizona's five-run deficit. The home run was Walker's team-leading 11th to go along with a team-high 34 RBI. He's hit safely in eight of nine games, going 11-for-35 with six extra-base hits (three homers), four RBI and six runs scored.