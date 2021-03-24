Walker went 2-for-3 with a double in Tuesday's spring game against the Mariners.

Walker squared up a couple of balls, ripping a double that nearly was a home run and a single that left the bat at 108 MPH. He's been raking the last week of the Cactus League, going 7-for-13 with three doubles, one home run and eight RBI over four games. After experiencing a power drop in the pandemic-shortened 2020, Walker is looking to return to his 2019 levels.

