Walker went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Saturday's spring game against the Guardians.

This was Walker's first appearance since Monday when he was hit by a pitch on the hip. He shook off the downtime early, launching a 1-0 pitch 430 feet to deep left field in the second inning. He walked and stole a base and inning later and nearly missed a second home run on his final at-bat in the fifth.