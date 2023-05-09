Walker went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and an additional RBI in a 5-2 win against the Marlins on Moday.

Walker plated the first run of the game with a double in the fourth inning, and he smashed a massive 459-foot solo shot two frames later. The two-hit performance extended his on-base streak to 10 games, a span in which he is slashing .409/.435/.886 with six long balls, 13 RBI and 11 runs. Walker is up to nine homers and 28 RBI on the season and has pushed his slash line up to .289/.324/.563.