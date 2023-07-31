Sulser allowed one run on two hits over one inning in Sunday's 4-0 loss to the Mariners.
Sulser was activated off the injured list Sunday and used right away in a low-leverage spot. The right-hander mopped up the ninth inning of Arizona's eighth loss in 10 games.
