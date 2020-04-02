Play

The Diamondbacks optioned Vargas to Triple-A Reno on March 6.

Vargas was one of the Diamondbacks' early cuts from big-league camp, an unsurprising development given that he's yet to pitch at the Triple-A level. He spent most of the 2019 season with Double-A Jackson, posting a 3.78 ERA and 70:23 K:BB in 85.2 innings.

