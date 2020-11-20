Vargas was claimed off waivers by the White Sox on Friday.

The 24-year-old was removed from Arizona's 40-man roster this week, and Chicago decided to put in a waiver claim. Vargas has yet to make his major-league debut and had a 3.78 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 70:23 K:BB over 85.2 innings (17 starts) at Double-A in 2019.

