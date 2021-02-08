Vargas passed through waivers unclaimed Monday and was outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Vargas was claimed off waivers from the Diamondbacks in November, but the White Sox managed to slip him through without any other team showing interest and will get to keep him in the organization. He's yet to pitch above the Double-A level, so he'll likely open the season at Triple-A.
