White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said Wednesday that Vargas' arrival at spring camp would be delayed while he deals with visa issues, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Vargas' late start to spring training will only further diminish his long odds of winning a spot in the White Sox's Opening Day bullpen. The 24-year-old right-hander will be attending camp as a non-roster invitee.
