Vargas was designated for assignment by the White Sox on Monday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Vargas was picked up off waivers from the Diamondbacks back in November but won't wind up lasting the full offseason on the White Sox's 40-man roster. While he's yet to pitch above Double-A, there's still a chance he gets claimed again, as he posted a decent 3.78 ERA at that level in 17 start in 2019 and is still just 24 years old.