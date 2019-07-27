Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Blows fifth save

Holland (1-2) gave up two runs on two hits and a walk over one-third of an inning Friday to blow his fifth save of the season and take the loss as the Diamondbacks fell 3-2 to the Marlins.

The lone out Holland recorded came on Jorge Alfaro's game-tying sacrifice fly -- in fact, all three runs Miami scored came on sac flies. The veteran closer is now 5-for-8 on save chances in July with an 8.53 ERA and 8:8 K:BB through 6.1 innings, and his hold on the job remains tenuous.