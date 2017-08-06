Diamondbacks' Jake Barrett: Earns first hold of season
Barrett retired two of the three batters he faced in seventh inning and conceded a walk en route to collecting his first hold of the season in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Giants in 10 innings.
Barrett was able to protect a 4-3 lead upon entering the game for starter Taijuan Walker, with Andrew Chafin retiring the final batter of the inning to spare Barrett any damage to his ERA. The 26-year-old had been a primary setup option for the Diamondbacks a season ago, but a shoulder injury suffered in spring training delayed his start to the current campaign and has relegated him to working in the middle innings or mopping up since he rejoined the big club in early July. Barrett has at least performed well in that capacity, giving up just one run over his 12 appearances while posting a 14:4 K:BB.
