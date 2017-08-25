Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Out up to six weeks
Mathis may miss up to six weeks due to his fractured hand, Jack Magruder of FanRagSports.com reports.
Mathis is expected to need between four and six weeks to allow the fracture to heal, so his season may have come to an end. With Mathis out for the foreseeable future, Chris Iannetta and Chris Herrmann will keep splitting time serving as Arizona's backstop.
