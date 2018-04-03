Mathis came through Monday with a pinch-hit single in the bottom of the 15th inning to score the winning run in Arizona's 8-7 victory over the Dodgers.

Mathis was the last player remaining on the Arizona bench and would have pitched the top of the 16th inning had he been unable to get the job done at the plate. Fortunately for the Diamondbacks, it never came to that, and the catcher now has a memorable first hit of the season. After Alex Avila caught all 15 innings Monday, expect Mathis or No. 3 backstop John Ryan Murphy to start behind the plate Tuesday in the second game of the series.