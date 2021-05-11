Soria allowed two runs on three hits in the eighth inning of Monday's 5-2 win over the Marlins.

Soria entered in the eighth inning of a 5-0 ballgame and was touched for a two-run home run by Jesus Aguilar. This was the second time in the last three outings (four overall) that Soria has allowed runs. The Diamondbacks are looking for him to be part of the end game -- if not as closer, then as an eighth-inning bridge to Stefan Crichton -- but he's allowed nine baserunners over 3.2 innings.