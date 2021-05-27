Duplantier will start Thursday's game against the Cardinals.
Duplantier was recalled by the Diamondbacks on Tuesday and is expected to mainly serve as a long reliever, but he'll step in as a starter on short notice after Matt Peacock (illness) was scratched from his scheduled start. Duplantier is stretched out, so he should be able to handle a full workload in his season debut.
