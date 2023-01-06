Duplantier signed a minor-league deal with Philadelphia on Friday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Duplantier was also invited to spring training with the Phillies, where he will look to carve a role for himself -- most likely in the bullpen. The 28-year-old righty recorded a 4.71 ERA and 1.51 WHIP through 93.2 innings in Triple-A Oklahoma City last season -- by far the best Triple-A campaign of his career.

