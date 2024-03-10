Lawlar was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Sunday.

The Diamondbacks already confirmed Geraldo Perdomo as their starting shortstop to begin the season, so it's not a surprise Lawlar will open in the minors since the organization wants him to see consistent at-bats. The 21-year-old struggled in his first taste of the majors last season with a .129 average in 34 plate appearances and has just 16 games under his belt at Triple-A, though he posted a 1.050 OPS while with Reno late last year. Lawlar could be up with the Diamondbacks before long to receive a starting chance if Perdomo falters.