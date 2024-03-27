Diamondbacks farm director Shaun Larkin said that Lawlar will undergo surgery Thursday to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb and could have a "full return to baseball activity in 8-to-10 weeks," Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Lawlar, the organization's top prospect, was optioned to Triple-A Reno on March 10, but he could have put himself on the radar for an early-season call-up if he had gotten off to a hot start at the plate during the Pacific Coast League season. However, after jamming his thumb and tearing a ligament while trying to field a ball off the ground with his throwing hand during a minor-league spring training game Sunday, Lawlar now looks like he'll be sidelined until at least early June while he recovers from surgery. The injury shouldn't dramatically alter Lawlar's long-term outlook in dynasty leagues, but it makes him a tough player to stash in redraft formats since he'll be headed for a multi-month absence to begin the season.