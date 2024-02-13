Lawlar will likely open the year at Triple-A Reno if he doesn't win the starting job at shortstop, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Gilbert projects Geraldo Perdomo as the starting shortstop, but Lawlar should get plenty of reps this spring. Perdomo experienced a nice jump during his second full season in MLB, which included an All-Star nod. The offseason addition of Eugenio Suarez solidified third base, so there may not be an obvious way for both Lawlar and Perdomo to co-exist. The organization may best be served by letting Lawlar get regular reps for the Aces in the Pacific Coast League, where he had just 80 plate appearances in 2023.