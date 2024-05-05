Lawlar (thumb) had a five-week postoperative follow-up last week and has been cleared to begin a strengthening program, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

After Lawlar completes a one-week strength and conditioning program, the shortstop will advance to a baseball projection. In two weeks time, he'll be assessed for his response to baseball activity. If all goes well, the organization will begin prepping Lawlar for activation, which presumably includes a minor-league rehab assignment. It's unclear if the team will employ him in the majors or assign him to Triple-A Reno.