Arizona general manager Mike Hazen said Lawlar would need consistent at-bats if he were to make the Opening Day roster, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Lawlar was left off Gilbert's initial roster projection, which generated push back from unhappy readers. Gilbert explained his projection was based on the language used by Hazen regarding the Diamondbacks' prospect. It's natural for the organization to give Lawlar a path to consistent playing time, but that's unlikely to happen if he's backing up Geraldo Perdomo at shortstop -- manager Torey Lovullo confirmed Perdomo would be the starter last week -- and Eugenio Suarez at third base. Given that scenario, it makes sense for the Diamondbacks to have Lawlar play everyday at Triple-A Reno, where he had just 80 plate appearances in 2023.