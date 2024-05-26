Diamondbacks farm director Shaun Larkin said Saturday that Lawlar (thumb) will play in rehab games next week and is on track for a full return in two weeks, Jesse Friedman of GoPHNX.com reports.

Lawlar underwent surgery in late March to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb and has been progressing on schedule. The top prospect is on Arizona's 60-day injured list but is likely to eventually be optioned to Triple-A Reno rather than join the big-league roster. Lawlar should push to join the Diamondbacks eventually but needs to knock off some rust in the minors.