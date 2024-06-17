Lawlar exited Triple-A Reno's 7-6 win over Sacramento in the ninth inning Saturday with a hamstring injury and will undergo an MRI on Monday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

After undergoing surgery in spring training to address a torn ligament in his right thumb, Lawlar began an extended rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League in late May before he was finally cleared to make his 2024 debut for Reno on Tuesday. The 21-year-old shortstop had made a strong early case for a call-up to the Diamondbacks by going 8-for-20 with four extra-base hits through his first four games with Reno, but the hamstring injury now puts Lawlar at risk of another stint on the Triple-A injured list. The Diamondbacks should have a clearer idea regarding the extent of Lawlar's injury once the results of his MRI are read Monday.