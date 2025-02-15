Lawlar is unlikely to win a bench role during spring training, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.
Lawlar is nominally in the mix for a backup infielder role in camp, but given the time he missed in 2024 -- injuries limited him to 14 games -- having him serve in a part-time role is "probably not what's in his best interest," per Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen. The roster spot should be a battle between Garrett Hampson and Blaze Alexander with non-roster invitees Grae Kessinger, Ildemaro Vargas and Connor Kaiser also in the mix.
