Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen said Tuesday that "nothing has changed" regarding the organization's plans for Lawlar after the team signed starting shortstop Geraldo Perdomo to a four-year extension earlier this week, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports. "When [he] is ready to be on this team, Lawlar's gonna be on this team," Hazen said.

Like Perdomo, Lawlar primarily plays shortstop, but both players are capable of playing second base and third base and could maintain everyday roles once the latter is deemed ready to return to the big leagues. After reaching the majors in 2023 and appearing in 14 games, Lawlar had been expected to push for a full-time job with the big club in 2024, but a spring thumb injury followed by a hamstring limited him to 23 games, all of which came in the minors. Lawlar is fully healthy and part of big-league camp this spring, and though regular at-bats in the majors wouldn't appear to be available heading into Opening Day, Hazen didn't dismiss the possibility of the 22-year-old making the Diamondbacks' 26-man active roster as a utility infielder if he proves during camp that he's one of the top 13 position players in the organization. Even so, the likelier outcome is that Lawlar opens the season at Triple-A Reno.