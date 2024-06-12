Lawlar went 3-for-6 with a double, a home run, three RBI and two runs scored for Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.

Lawlar, who was activated off the injured list and assigned to Reno on Tuesday, made his season debut with the Aces and flirted with a cycle. He doubled in his first at-bat then homered in the fifth inning. Lawlar was introduced to Triple-A in 2023, when he posted a .358/.438/.612 line over 16 games before making his MLB debut last September.