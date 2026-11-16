Lawlar recent underwent surgery to repair the UCL in his right elbow, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen said that Lawlar dealt with nagging soreness in the elbow during the season, and when the elbow was still bothering him during offseason workouts, the decision was made to have surgery. Arizona expects Lawlar to be ready in time for Opening Day, though more will be known about a timeline by spring training. Lawlar is expected to be the Diamondbacks' primary center fielder next season, though it's possible coming back from UCL surgery will mean more designated hitter days initially. He slashed .258/.319/.460 with six home runs and six stolen bases over 44 games for the Diamondbacks in 2026.