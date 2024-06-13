Lawlar will stay at Triple-A Reno for now, Kevin Zimmerman of Arizona Sports reports.

Lawlar was activated off the injured list this week and played his second game for Reno on Wednesday. With changes afoot on the Diamondbacks -- primary shortstop Geraldo Perdomo is off the IL, and manager Torey Lovullo said Blaze Alexander will see more time at third base in place of the slumping Eugenio Suarez -- it's logical to think about where Lawlar fits. "Lawlar has a huge future," general manager Mike Hazen said. "Where he's going to play (in the majors), I don't know. I think the challenge with Jordan right now is he had spring training and then he had six weeks of nothing, outside of what he's had recently on his rehab (assignment)." The plan is to allow Lawlar to build up at-bats at the Triple-A level, where he had just 80 plate appearances last season. While he's doing that, the organization is likely to expose him to third base.