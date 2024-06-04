Lawlar (thumb) is expected to join the Triple-A Reno roster soon, Jesse Borek of MLB.com reports.

Lawlar is working his way back from surgery to repair a ruptured UCL tendon in his right thumb. He's played three rehab games with the Arizona Complex League Diamondbacks, going 1-for-7 with a 1:4 K:BB in 11 plate appearances. The 21-year-old will report to Reno in short order with the hope of playing his way back onto the major-league roster. Lawlar went just 4-for-31 during his brief time with the Diamondbacks last season but remains one of the elite prospects in baseball. Geraldo Perdomo (knee) should beat Lawlar back to Arizona, but Lawlar is the club's long-term answer at shortstop once the team decides he's ready to take the reins.