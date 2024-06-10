Triple-A Reno will reinstate Lawlar (thumb) from its 60-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's game against Sacramento, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Lawlar has been on the shelf all season at Reno after he suffered a torn ligament in his right thumb late in spring training that required surgery. The 21-year-old shortstop looks to be operating at full strength again after he recently wrapped up a seven-game rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League in which he slashed .320/.438/.440. Lawlar floundered in his first taste of the majors in 2023, but he's still viewed as the organization's long-term answer at shortstop and should earn another opportunity with the big club in 2024 if he performs well with Reno.