The Diamondbacks are "set to recall" Lawlar from Triple-A Reno, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports. Lawlar is hitting .336/.418/.579 at Reno while splitting time between second base, shortstop and third base.

The big question surrounding Lawlar, who is the Diamondbacks' top prospect, is where is he going to get the playing time? The team has solid incumbents at all three positions, including two (Ketel Marte and Geraldo Perdomo) that recently signed contract extensions. The presumption drawn from Piecoro's article is that Lawlar will likely play around four times per week, giving the various regulars on the team a periodic day off.