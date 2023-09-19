Lawlar is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Giants.
Lawlar has gone 3-for-20 (.150) with zero extra-base hits and eight strikeouts in eight major-league games since being called up Sept. 7 from Triple-A Reno. It appears the talented 21-year-old infielder will be a part-time player for the Diamondbacks down the stretch.
