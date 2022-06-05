Luplow (foot) went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Pirates.

Luplow missed a week after foiling a ball off his foot, logging just one pinch hitting appearance in that span. The outfielder was able record a hit Saturday, one of four in the game for the Diamondbacks. He's slashing only .176/.253/.471 with six home runs, 13 RBI, 10 runs scored, three stolen bases and two doubles in 75 plate appearances this year, so he'll likely be limited to a reserve role with most of his starts coming against left-handed pitchers.