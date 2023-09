The Twins recalled Luplow from Triple-A St. Paul on Friday, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports.

Luplow was dropped from the 40-man roster Monday in order to clear a spot for Michael Taylor but will now return to the Twins following the placement of Royce Lewis (hamstring) on the injured list. Luplow has slashed .235/.339/.412 across 59 plate appearances since joining the Twins in August.