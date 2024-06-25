Triple-A Lehigh Valley placed Luplow on its full-season injured list Sunday due to a torn ACL in his right knee, Tom Housenick of The Allentown Morning Call reports.

Luplow had seen big-league action in each of the past seven seasons but had played exclusively at the Triple-A level in 2024 after linking up with the Phillies on a minor-league deal late in spring training. Before suffering the season-ending knee injury, Luplow slashed .255/.343/.450 with 10 home runs and 12 stolen bases in 254 plate appearances for Lehigh Valley. The 30-year-old outfielder will now embark on a lengthy rehab process that could extend into the early portion of the 2025 season.