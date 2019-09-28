Diamondbacks' Josh Green: Earns pitching honor

Green was named the Minor League Pitcher of the Year for the Diamondbacks' organinzation, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Green began the year in High-A Visalia before a promotion to Double-A Jackson, finishing the year with a 2.71 ERA in 126 1/3 innings. A 2018 14th-round draft pick out of Southeastern Louisiana, Green entered the organization as a relief-only prospect and saved 11 of 12 opportunities for short-season Hillsboro, before he was transitioned to starting in 2019. Green has a mid-90s fastball, backed up a slider and changeup.