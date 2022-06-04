Marte went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 8-6 win over Pittsburgh.
Marte's two-run shot in the fifth inning extended his hitting streak to 15 games and ended a stretch of 20 contests without a homer. Since swatting 32 home runs in 2019, Marte's power has been held in check by missed time due to injury. He's been healthy thus far but has just three home runs over 49 games.
