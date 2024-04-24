Share Video

Marte is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.

Marte will take a seat for the first time since April 9, ending a streak of 13 consecutive starts during which he slashed a blistering .364/.413/.564 with two home runs, seven RBI and 12 runs. Kevin Newman will replace Marte at second base in the series finale in St. Louis.

