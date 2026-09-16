Marte went 2-for-6 with two doubles and an RBI in Tuesday's 4-2 extra-innings loss to the Marlins.

Marte drove home the designated runner in the bottom of the 11th inning after Miami scored three times in the top of the frame. It was a frustrating night for the Diamondbacks, who went 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position and missed an opportunity to gain ground in the playoff chase. Marte's hit safely in 12-of-13 games since returning from the injured list, going 14-for-54 with six doubles, one home run, seven RBI and six runs scored.