Marte (knee) is expected to be activated ahead of Monday's game against the Phillies, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Marte was initially placed on the restricted list when he failed to show up for a game at Fenway Park on Aug. 17. Both teammates and and team officials were left in the dark about the absence, before Marte and his agent met with general manager Mike Hazen and manager Torey Lovullo a few days later. The second baseman was then transferred to the 10-day injured list after an MRI revealed inflammation in his left knee.